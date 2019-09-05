bmobile launches vehicle monitoring service in Tobago CarHub fleet solution

TSTT product manager Allison Alexander-John details the benefits of the CarHub fleet solution to Tobago’s corporate community.

Days of unaccounted mileage, unauthorised vehicle use and frequent reports of reckless driving in company vehicles can be a thing of the past with the introduction of bmobile’s CarHub fleet solution.

CarHub is one of the more recent additions to bmobile’s suite of innovative products and services. Through a simple plug and play device, CarHub promotes vehicle and driver safety and can now assist government entities and businesses to better manage and secure their assets.

The fleet arm of the service was recently introduced to the Tobago corporate community through a workshop which took place at the penthouse of the Victor E Bruce building in Scarborough. Fleet managers and administrators from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), car dealerships, insurance and security firms, hotels and SMEs were in attendance.

According to Allison Alexander-John, product manager at TSTT, CarHub’s key features include car location and monitoring service, vehicle route history, driving behaviour reports, car diagnostics with mobile alerts, vehicle health reports and in car Wi-Fi.

“As a technology driven company, we have always been keen on introducing solutions that allow our business customers improve their operations. CarHub seamlessly aligns with this mission. It is a simple, feature-rich service that enables vehicles to transmit vital information to the owner, or fleet manager, through an easy-to-use mobile application. Once the Carhub on-board diagnostics (OBD II) device is plugged in and paired with the CarHub app, fleet managers will begin to receive real-time data on a range of information covering driver-insights and behaviour. The device is able to detect activities such as sudden acceleration, harsh braking and aggressive cornering so business owners can better assess their drivers’ safe driving skills,” said Alexander-John.

The CarHub app is compatible with android and iOS devices.

bmobile has partnered with automotive technology leader, RainWorks Limited for this extension of the service. At the launch, RainWorks manager Troy Pantin gave a demonstration of the web portal and explained that companies that register for the solution benefit from real-time vehicle tracking and driver monitoring capabilities without heavy upfront costs. Pantin added that the feature is used by small to large businesses to improve vehicle performance, save fuel, support drivers and increase overall fleet efficiency.

Although the workshop focused primarily on bmobile’s CarHub fleet solution, any vehicle owner can secure their vehicle with CarHub. Alexander-John noted, “CarHub is also designed for customers who are not car experts but want the peace of mind of knowing where their vehicle is located at all times and if there is anything with the engine that needs attention. The in-car Wi-Fi is an added benefit, especially for those with young children.”

Alexander-John explained that alerts are sent to the app if the device detects collisions or prolonged idling. Alerts are also sent based on vehicle mileage and standard recommended service intervals so maintenance can be scheduled.

Additional information on CarHub can be found at www.bmobile.co.tt and companies interested in the service are encouraged to reach out to their account managers.