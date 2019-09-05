A third option politically viable?

THE EDITOR: It’s a new day and another person proclaims to be the political leader of a party. Why? Could it be that person has the answer to the issues that can lead TT to a better place? Are there results that one can ascribe to the person or party that allows one to think this is the way forward for TT? Or is it that such a person is positioning him/herself to negotiate with the major political parties for a position? Perhaps it is appropriate at this time to evaluate the political field.

The PNM is a well-organised political party. Its leader can boast of transforming his party towards a wider democracy with his introduction of one man, one vote.

As Prime Minister, he can boast of getting personally involved in ensuring that the nation’s major government buildings, the office of the Prime Minister, President’s House and the Red House are restored.

He can take credit for having the courage to restructure Petrotrin from a burdensome entity to a place where profits are possible.

Additionally, he can claim responsibility for stabilising the economy after supposedly inheriting decreased revenue and a huge national debt.

One can allege that the failure to restructure local government, sustained criminal activity in the communities and a struggling economy point to a lack of vision and poor management.

The UNC is a political party with a history of sporadic good management. Its leader can boast of introducing social programmes that benefitted many.

Some would suggest that her failure to meet and greet her members at Rienzi Complex after losing the 2015 general election and her choices for cabinet positions open her up to criticism that may be deserving.

Additionally, the party is seen by many as unable to cast off the accusations of corruption.

Then there is the plethora of small parties. Some have enough funding to host meetings and open offices while the leaders of others just use social media and the mainstream media to promote themselves.

They have no traditional base support, inadequate funding and lack the magnetism and message to motivate the masses to move from their comfort zone to embrace their party.

In many cases the average voter has no idea what these parties are promoting and what will be the impact on the population if one were to be daring enough to vote into office one of these so-called third parties and their leader.

The questions that the population faces in 2020 are: Is there a need for a third option in TT at this time? If yes, why? And more importantly, which party and leader should one consider?

One may want to suggest that we do need a third option. The case can be made that this is necessary as the two major political parties are perceived to be race-based and a third party would allow for unity.

More importantly, there are allegations that the two major parties support a culture of nepotism, cronyism and taxation that supports a semi-social agenda that can be inimical to business growth and national development.

The political party that can facilitate the unprecedented unity and development is the Democratic Party of TT (DPTT).

Why the DPTT? Established in 2001, it can boast of never disrespecting any of the politicians that dared to offer themselves for service. It has over the last 18 years used every possible avenue available to share its message of unity, economic development and order in our society.

Through newspaper articles, social media and videos, the DPTT has outlined a number of initiatives to deal with reducing criminal activity, improving our justice system, rebuilding our infrastructure, improving agriculture, preparing for disasters and many other issues that affect our daily lives.

The DPTT sees local government reform and business partnership as the two major changes that will lead to a better life for every citizen. Via YouTube (www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpCaHaaTgyQ&t=119s) there are over 20 videos outlining its vision for the country. The most important reason for considering voting for a third party would be its plans for peaceful communities, for unity, for prosperity, a beautiful environment and a nation that our children would rush to return to after completing their education.

In the end how we vote would determine the quality of life we live after 2020. One envisages common sense and a dispassionate application of sagacity.

STEVE ALVAREZ

political leader, DPTT