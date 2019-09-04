TT cyclists go for gold at Elite Pan Am Cycling Champs

In this file photo, TT cyclists Keron Bramble, from left, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul pose with their 2019 Pan American Games medals at the TT Olympic House in Port of Spain, on Aug 7. The trioare in search of gold tonight at the Elite Pan American Cycling Championships, in Bolivia. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

TEAM TTO's Keron Bramble, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul continued their dominance in the region's track cycling sprint events. They sealed a Pan American and national record of 42.395 seconds as the fastest qualifying team at the 2019 Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Championships, in Bolivia, earlier today.

They closed the preliminary event well ahead of the nearest finishers, Argentina (44.598 seconds), which moved them into the gold medal race. It is scheduled for 7 pm (TT time) tonight.

The same trio won gold in the team sprint at the Pan American Games in Colombia last month. They clocked 43.972 seconds in the final.