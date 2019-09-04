Para-athletes: We need to be treated equally Athletes just want to be 'treated equally'

Unity Drummers welcomed Akeem Stewart at the ANR Robinson International Airport. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

The welcome afforded to Tobago's Akeem Stewart at the ANR Robinson International Airport on Tuesday evening was in stark contrast to what took place at the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad.

The welcome ceremony organised by the Tobago House of Assembly for Stewart, a 2019 double Parapan Am medallist, featured entertainment from Delicia Dance Company and the Unity Drummers.

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and Sport Secretary Jomo Pitt were present to congratulate Akeem on his latest achievements.

In Trinidad, there was no hero's welcome when the entire TT Parapan Am contingent arrived just after 4pm on Tuesday, from Lima, Peru.

The games began on August 22 and ended on September 1.

When the athletes, who brought home a combined four medals – two gold, one silver and one bronze – arrived at the VIP lounge there was only one representative from the Sport Ministry, deputy permanent secretary Denise Arneau.

Absent were the delegates, dignitaries and pomp and celebration afforded to other athletes returning home successful from overseas competitions.

Sprinter Nyoshia Cain-Claxton copped two medals, bronze in the women's 200-metre T64 final and a gold in the women's 100 metre T64. Paralympic gold medallist Akeem Stewart won gold in the men's discus final and the silver in the javelin event.

Dennis La Rose missed out on a medal after he was eliminated by Argentina's Mauro Depergola in table tennis.

Carlos Greene placed fifth in the men's discus throw F11 final with a throw of 27.76m, and sixth in the men's shot put final, throwing 10.19m.

Shantol Ince also missed out on medals in the women's 50m and 100m freestyle F9 finals where she placed sixth.

The disappointment was evident on their faces and when asked to speak with members of the media present about their experience, the athletes said all they wanted to do was "go home."

After the media promised to keep it brief, the athletes consented to saying a few words and answering one question.

When asked how they felt about the welcome they received Cain-Claxton said they wanted TT to support them on their down times as well as when they were successful. She also wants people to understand that as para-athletes, they worked just as hard as anyone else.

She said some of them had jobs and still have to go to training and compete on an international level.

"Even before we win the medals we want the support from corporate TT. We need to be treated equally just as the Olympians are treated, because we work hard and competing with a disability... We don't want nobody to feel sorry for us you know, but we want to be able to be recognised, be appreciated in everything, even with the funding. We want equal rights with everything that we do, we want to know that TT supports us all the way from prime minister, president, everybody, we just want the support."