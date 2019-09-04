How you can donate to Bahamas hurricane relief
Despair looms over the Bahamas after the passage of category five hurricane Dorian over the past week.
Seven deaths were recorded on Abacos Islands and more are expected, as Bahamians try to put their lives back together.
Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley is appealing to citizens to extend aid where necessary.
Minister of Communications Donna Cox said the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the inter-regional agency for disaster management is currently assisting with the national response.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has been liaising with the (CDEMA), to ascertain the relevant needs.
Donors can make monetary contributions to the Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund Account.
Note: We will update this list as we receive more information.
Support can be sent through any location of First Citizens' Bank (FCB):
THE BAHAMAS RELIEF FUND
The Account number is: 261-555-9
You can contribute items here:
Or here:
Or donate to this GofundMe from ITNAC:
Bahamas.com has a list of resources.
And the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management shared these account details if you want to donate cash:
To make donations in US dollars (USD):
RBC Royal Bank – WIRES-Incoming Instructions – Bahamas
Bank Details:
Destination: CHASUS33
(IBK): JP Morgan Chase Bank
New York
ABA021000021
Pay to Bank: /001 1 188448
(BBK) ROYCBSNS
RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Ltd
Nassau, Bahamas
Beneficiary: /05625-128-101-3
Name of account: Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund Account
For donations being made in Canadian dollars (CAD):
Bank Deposits and Wire Transfers: Canadian Funds
Destination: ROYCCAT2
RBC Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto
Pay to Bank: /095912415081
ROYCBSNS
RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Limited
Nassau, Bahamas
Beneficiary: /05625128-101-3
Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund Account
For donations being made British Pounds (GBP):
Bank Deposits and Wire Transfers: GBP Funds
Remitter’s Bank: Sender’s banking information
Destination: Sort Code 60-01-43
ROYCGB2L (Royal Bank London SWIFT address) Royal Bank of Canada
London, England
IBAN#GB04ROYC60014303003084
Pay to Bank: /3003084 (this is RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Limited account number with Royal Bank London)
ROYCBSNS (this is RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Limited Swift Address
Beneficiary: /05625128-101-3
Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund Account
