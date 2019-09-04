How you can donate to Bahamas hurricane relief

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US shows Tropical Storm Dorian as it approached The Bahamas. AFP PHOTO

Despair looms over the Bahamas after the passage of category five hurricane Dorian over the past week.

Seven deaths were recorded on Abacos Islands and more are expected, as Bahamians try to put their lives back together.

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley is appealing to citizens to extend aid where necessary.

Minister of Communications Donna Cox said the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the inter-regional agency for disaster management is currently assisting with the national response.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has been liaising with the (CDEMA), to ascertain the relevant needs.

Donors can make monetary contributions to the Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund Account.

Note: We will update this list as we receive more information.

Support can be sent through any location of First Citizens' Bank (FCB):

THE BAHAMAS RELIEF FUND

The Account number is: 261-555-9

You can contribute items here:

Or here:

Or donate to this GofundMe from ITNAC:

Bahamas.com has a list of resources.



And the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management shared these account details if you want to donate cash:

To make donations in US dollars (USD):

RBC Royal Bank – WIRES-Incoming Instructions – Bahamas

Bank Details:

Destination: CHASUS33

(IBK): JP Morgan Chase Bank

New York

ABA021000021

Pay to Bank: /001 1 188448

(BBK) ROYCBSNS

RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Ltd

Nassau, Bahamas

Beneficiary: /05625-128-101-3

Name of account: Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund Account

For donations being made in Canadian dollars (CAD):

Bank Deposits and Wire Transfers: Canadian Funds

Destination: ROYCCAT2

RBC Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto

Pay to Bank: /095912415081

ROYCBSNS

RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Limited

Nassau, Bahamas

Beneficiary: /05625128-101-3

Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund Account

For donations being made British Pounds (GBP):

Bank Deposits and Wire Transfers: GBP Funds

Remitter’s Bank: Sender’s banking information

Destination: Sort Code 60-01-43

ROYCGB2L (Royal Bank London SWIFT address) Royal Bank of Canada

London, England

IBAN#GB04ROYC60014303003084

Pay to Bank: /3003084 (this is RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Limited account number with Royal Bank London)

ROYCBSNS (this is RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Limited Swift Address

Beneficiary: /05625128-101-3

Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund Account