Thanks all for a great Carifesta

Minister of Culture Nyan Gasby Dolly hands over the Carifesta baton to Antigua and Barbuda’s Daryll Matthew, Minister of Sports Culture and Arts at the closing ceremony of Carifesta last Sunday evening at the QPS

THE EDITOR: I am very thankful that for the past few days the front pages of the newspapers were all about the Carifesta XIV events in our country instead of crime.

I was happy to see people using their minds to create marvellous works of art for everyone – even a ten-year-old boy like me – to enjoy.

I thank the organisers of Carifesta, all the people from the different Caribbean islands who contributed to Carifesta, participants and the media for covering the various events and activities.

Going to Carifesta was an important experience for me. I think it was a great success.

JEAN-LOUIS BROWN

via e-mail