Shah Rukh attends TKR opener tonight

Shah Rukh Khan during the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League. PHOTO BY NEWSDAY

BOLLYWOOD star and owner of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Shah Rukh Khan will be cheering on the TT franchise in the opening match of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 Tournament at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, at 7 pm, tonight.

Khan will be counting on TKR to make a winning start to the tournament against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. TKR will be led by Kieron Pollard as regular captain Dwayne Bravo has a finger injury.