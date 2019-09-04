Sentencing for woman who killed friend adjourned

THE woman who admitted to paying two men to kill her friend in 2005 so that she could take her baby is now expected to be sentenced later this month.

Kerry Ann Hosang, who, in July pleaded guilty to felony murder, reappeared before Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor yesterday, when she was expected to be sentenced.

However, because the State is yet to file its recommendations on sentencing and no one from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution showed up at yesterday’s hearing, Alexis-Windsor adjourned the matter to September 18.

She has given the State until September 11 to file its recommendations for sentencing.

Hosang’s attorneys Keith Scotland and Asha Watkins- Montserrin are asking the judge to release their client, as she has already spent some 14 years in prison awaiting a trial.

They have also attached the many certificates Hosang received for courses she did while in prison.

Attorneys for the State and Hosang were also directed to submit their recommendations for sentencing to the judge by e-mail.

In July, Hosang pleaded guilty to her role in the death of Reena Kissoon between August 30 and September 4, 2005.

Kissoon died of a chop wound to the neck which went through the trachea and spine.

Hosang told police she wanted Kissoon’s baby, so she paid the boyfriend of a friend and another man to “lick up Reena” so she could take the baby.

She said Kissoon owed her money and they had a disagreement over the repayment.

Hosang was present when Kissoon was chopped, but said she tried to stop the man she paid to threaten Kissoon, but was beaten on the face, and instead, she left the two men in the house with Kissoon and took the baby.

She also left $800 on a chair for the man.

Hosang also admitted to making everyone believe Kissoon’s baby was hers.