Ryan loved to help others

When the car he was offloading from a wrecker rolled over him at Gasparillo on Thursday, wrecker driver and operator Ryan Rattan, 34, passed out.

He was taken to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery. The father of four never regained consciousness and died on Monday at about 1.30 am at San Fernando General Hospital.

Wiping away tears at the family’s home at Harrypaul Village near Debe, his uncle Rennie Rattan said relatives are trying to be strong for one another.

Rattan, he said, had never hesitated to help anyone at anytime with anything.

Rennie said: “It is not easy. It is a tragedy and I cannot accept that he is gone.

"Ryan was a nice person. Anything you ask him to do, he would do it without hesitation. He was a real gentleman.

"He had been working with TCM Roadside Assistance for about three to five years.”

A police report said Rattan was injured at about 10.30 pm on Thursday when the B14 Nissan car he was offloading started to roll and knocked him to the ground at Jules Street, off San Fabien Road.

The grieving uncle added: “I was not there but it seemed that he slipped and fell, and it rolled over him. His wife was with him at the time. We heard many people talk about Ryan and they all had lots of good things to say. His co-workers were broken up over the incident.”

Funeral arrangements are being made for Friday.

Cpl Mycoo of the Gasparillo police is leading the investigations.