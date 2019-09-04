Reservoir water levels very low ‘Dry’ rainy season spells bad news

AT THE height of the rainy season, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has set alarm bells ringing by declaring that water levels in the nation’s reservoirs are very low. It is calling on people not to waste water.

Giving figures to show that most reservoirs are less than half full, WASA urged people to follow “strict conservation measures.” This was in stark contrast to the widely reported flooding at South Quay in Port of Spain and parts of Trincity late last month and around San Fernando in July.

A WASA statement blamed the “prolonged impact of the harsh 2019 dry season and the current drier than normal wet season” for the low water levels. WASA said that three months into the rainy season, its main reservoirs are yet to show any significant recovery despite whatever substantial rainfall at other locations across TT. They listed the actual storage levels at each reservoir versus the respective Long Term Averages (LTAs.)

For Arena, it was 46 per cent, less than the LTA of 69 per cent. Navet is 32 per cent full, compared to its LTA of 70 per cent. Hollis stood at a mere 22 per cent, unlike its LTA of 68 per cent. Tobago’s Hillsborough Reservoir is 55 per cent full, with its LTA being 69 per cent.

“Over the month of August, while rainfall levels at Arena and Hillsborough Reservoirs were consistent with the LTAs, the Hollis and Navet Reservoirs received deficits in rainfall of 85.6 mm and 113.8 mm respectively, when compared to LTAs at these locations,” the WASA release stated.

As a result, production levels at both the Hollis and Navet Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) are now half of the usual amount. “In light of this, customers in parts of Arima and D’Abadie (served by the Hollis WTP), as well as parts of Tableland, New Grant, Princes Town and Mayaro (served by the Navet WTP) will continue to experience a reduced regularity of pipe borne water supply.”

WASA vowed to work with municipal corporations to provide a truck-borne supply to customers in affected areas. “Customers and members of the public are again encouraged to maintain stringent water conservation measures by only using water as required. It should also be noted that the temporary water supply schedules, as well as the water use restrictions imposed in January 2019, remain in place until further notice.”

WASA said people must not use water through a hosepipe or similar apparatus to water gardens; wash motor vehicles; or supply sprinklers, pressure washers, decorative fountains, waterfalls and other outdoor artistic features that utilize water. When contacted for a comment, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said he was in a meeting and advised Newsday to call him tomorrow (today).