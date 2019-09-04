Red Cross seeks donations for Bahamas

Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas, where its relentless winds have caused catastrophic damage and flooding.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

THE TT Red Cross Society has corrected a clerical error in the bank account number for its Bahamas Emergency Appeal.

The account at Republic Bank is 180-482-517-101.

Communications officer Kevin Garcia urged that financial donations should be sent to the Red Cross, as it is as already on the ground in the Bahamas and can readily move in relief supplies from the United States.

A TT Red Cross statement yesterday said it was seeking 3.2 million Swiss francs, about US$3.2 million on a preliminary basis to enable its parent body, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), to support the Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) in delivering assistance to 5,000 families (20,000 people) for 12 months.