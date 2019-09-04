Orphaned boy promises murdered mom: ‘I’ll make you proud”

The eight-year-old boy who became an orphan on Monday when his father killed his mother has vowed to make her proud.

“Don’t worry, I will make you proud, Mummy.” the tearful child said while being comforted by relatives yesterday.

Relatives did not tell the boy his father was found dead and he believes he is still on the run.

His father, Harricharan Ramsundar, 42, was found dead near the family home at Phulo Drive, La Brea Trace, Siparia, hours after he killed his wife, Neisha Cyleane Sankar, 29.

A close relative, Curtis Larode, told Newsday, “He knows that his mother was killed by his father, but he does not know that his father was found dead. And at this time we are not going to tell him right now. This child is still traumatised, he is going through so much. He loved his parents and now he keeps saying all he wants to do is make his mother proud.”

Larode said the boy's mother would always encourage him to do his best in school and he is going to make her proud by continuing to excel in his academics.

“He is a very intelligent boy, and his mother was always there encouraging, helping him and helping him with his school work. She returned home that day to make sure he went to school. She did not make any joke when it came to her son’s education.”

Larode said he was still struggling to cope with Sankar’s death.

“It is so hard for me so I can only imagine what this child is going through. All we can do right now is be there for him.”

Relatives said Sankar said she was going to end their marriage.

She had packed a bag on Thursday and left the family home. The young mother returned on Monday morning with the intention of getting her son ready for school when her husband confronted her and, after an argument, chopped her to death.

At 6.30 am, the couple began arguing at their home. The argument escalated and Ramsundar is said to have grabbed a cutlass which he used to chop Sankar repeatedly across her neck and hands.

As she fell to the floor, Ramsundar grabbed a piece of rope and fled. Sankar died on the spot. Her body was found in the front room of the house.

Ramsundar's body was found some ten hours later hanging from rope tied to the branch of a tree in the forest behind the family's home. Police said that a drone, used during the manhunt, played a crucial role in locating the body.

Sankar was employed at Republic Bank's Siparia branch.

The child is now being counselled by members of the Police Victim and Witness Support Unit.

Autopsies on Sankar and Ramsundar were expected to be done yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre.