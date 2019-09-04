My concerns about PTSC

THE EDITOR: Are unionised PTSC bus drivers fighting to work on weekends because they are so patriotic, diligent and care about the welfare of the travelling public?

I am a senior citizen. I move around and use the bus service for which I am grateful but I am unhappy with the work ethic of these bus drivers. They hurry you to your seat, some of them scream at you and insult you and some drive recklessly.

As with all professions, some just do it for the paycheck. They have families to feed, bills to pay and any job is better than no job to be sure.

One thing I am certain of is the “regulations” regarding compensation for weekends and public holidays. It doesn’t take a genius to realise that they want the opportunity to make more money. It’s always about money and surely not about providing a service to the public.

For a long time there has management issues related to the PTSC, from procurement of buses to the downright sabotage of buses – and that needs to be addressed.

Management should fix these problems before continuing to wasting money by dispatching all those buses on weekends and public holidays.

Who is supposed to pay for the gas, maintenance, labour and salaries for those periods? People are already being taxed enough and the Government is always complaining about financial resources.

For all those people crying about retrenchment, mismanagement and asking for more billable hours, I ask: how is your work performance and would you take a pay cut if it meant keeping your job?

IRIS CARDENAS

Curepe