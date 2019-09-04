Moonilal tells Franklin Khan: Clear the air on Arlene Chow

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal speaks with media at the Debe Hindu Primary School. PHOTO BY: MARVIN HAMILTON

MP for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal has called for Energy Minister Franklin Khan to immediately clarify the role of Arlene Chow, who he said had been appointed in a “most dubious and suspicious manner.”

Speaking at the UNC’s Pavement Report meeting at the Rio Claro Presbyterian School on Wednesday night, Moonilal said there is continued corruption at the Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd (HPCL).

“Since 2015 Petrotrin has been a playground for the incompetent to serve the corrupt,” he charged.

Two advertisements contradict each other, Moonilal said, as the company issued a newsletter saying Chow is the new CEO of HPCL, while the communications officer said she was the interim CEO.

"There can be no interim CEO who is recruited externally. Such a position is normally filled by an internal manager," he said.

So if Chow is a substantive CEO, Moonilal asked ,when was the position advertised? When did interviews take place? Who interviewed candidates? What is Chow’s compensation?

He wants Khan to tell the country whether she is temporary or permanent.

Either way, he asked, how did she get this position? Is Chow reporting to the board of Heritage or its chairman, Michael Quamina?

It seems Chow is a “concussion sub,” he said – a substitute who comes out to bat for an injured player, as Jermaine Blackwood did for Darren Bravo in the second West Indies vs India Test match.

“The PMN busy putting party hacks on executive positions in the Petrotrin descendant companies,” he declared. “It’s square pegs in round holes all over.

"They doing this to ensure that they sell off the valuable assets of the oil industry. Their party financiers and wheeler-dealers are queuing up salivating at the trough in heat, anticipating the asset-stripping show that is imminent . They want to get their paws on the multi-billion-dollar refinery.”

Moonilal demanded “on behalf of the people” that Keith Rowley and his “minions and personal lawyers keep their hands off the assets of the people, in the few days they have left.

"I demand that they do not sell off…even a Bic ballpoint pen owned by the people.”