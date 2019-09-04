Moonilal: SSA has fallen

Roodal Moonilal

The Strategic Services Agency, (SSA), has fallen.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal referenced the Fallen movie trilogy as he said the SSA, TT’s intelligence services, seems to have been compromised, as video footage recently emerged on social media of an individual breaching the compound by scaling a wall.

“It means that the CCTV camera system and the IT system has been hacked, it has been compromised, and that is where you have the secret intelligence work of the law-enforcement arm. And I call immediately for an investigation into the leaking or hacking of that IT system that allowed private persons to show what appears to be authentic video coverage of an incident there.”

Speaking to reporters after donating three 800-gallon water tanks to the Debe Hindu Primary School yesterday, Moonilal likened the SSA to the US Pentagon, which houses that country’s Department of Defense.

“That facility has been compromised. In local language that is akin to the Pentagon, and it seems that our local Pentagon has fallen, and anything and everything they do there now is suspect and compromised and I call for an investigation as to how footage from that compound could have been leaked or could have been hacked to private persons to be reproduced on social media.

That is a dangerous development.”

He said the Prime Minister “appears to have violated the law” after he produced files relating to former SSA head of intelligence Carlton Dennie, saying it was contrary to the SSA Act section 8.

He said this section “prohibits the release of any information” without permission from the director on an ongoing investigation.

Last week Dennie appeared on a UNC platform and claimed he had been ordered to fire SSA staff of Indian descent.

On the war of words that erupted between former SSA director Matthew Andrews and Dennie, Moonilal said both men should take a lie-detector test to determine who was telling the truth.

“(Police Commissioner) Gary Griffith took a lie detector test, and I would ask both men to take a lie detector test and put this matter to rest once and for all.”