Mentally ill man shot dead

A 34-YEAR-OLD La Puerta man was shot dead by police during a confrontation on Monday.

Police said that at 10 am, members of the Western Division’s Emergency Response Patrol were responding to reports that a man armed with a cutlass was threatening neighbours.

Officers said when they arrived, they were attacked by Michael Stuart and shot him in self-defence.

They took Stuart to the St James hospital where he died while receiving treatment at 12.40 pm.

Hospital staff sent his body to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy. Investigations are continuing.