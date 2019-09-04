Fishermen want joint stakeholder meeting

Photo one: Secretary for the Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) Gary Aboud, right, responds to questions from the media on the safety of fishermen, as Head of the Carli Bay Fishing Association Imtiaz Ali listens. Photo by Shane Superville

FISHERMEN with support from Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) are calling for an independent consultative committee to address safety and security concerns of fisherfolk.

Speaking at a press conference at the TT Coalition Against Domestic Violence building in Belmont, this morning, FFOS secretary Gary Aboud called for establishment of a committee, frequent patrols and legislative amendments among other initiatives to strengthen the safety of fishermen from pirates at sea.

"Who is the coast guard serving? Why are we buying new ships? We are asking to be part of the consultative process. We need an emergency response protocol. There is no prototype to coordinate response," Aboud said.

Responding to National Security Minister Stuart Young's remark on mandatory GPS legislation, Aboud said the FFOS is not satisfied with the proposed law as it could illegally monitor the movement of fishermen.

Fishing enthusiast and blogger Sayad Hussein related his own experience with pirates off Sea Lots recently, an experience he shared "live" on Facebook.

Aboud said the FFOS and fisherfolk will stage a demonstration outside White Hall Office next Monday when they intend to deliver a letter to Prime Minister Dr Rowley requesting a meeting to discuss issues affecting fishermen.