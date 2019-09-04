Fisherman: Social media saved me from pirates

A fishing enthusiast is crediting his smartphone for saving his life after he encountered pirates while fishing near Sea Lots recently.

Sayyed Hosein, a recreational fisherman and blogger, is joining with other fishermen in calling for heightened security measures along the coast as well as a multi-stakeholder committee to oversee the drafting of policies to protect fisherfolk.

Speaking today at a press conference hosted by Fishermen and the Friends of Sea (FFOS) and other fishing stakeholders, Hosein detailed his encounter with suspected pirates two weeks ago while he was fishing from his boat. He described how he scared away pirates by pretending to record them live on Facebook.

"I was fishing in the Gulf of Paria near Sea Lots and while out there, this boat began approaching us. The men on the boat began asking us all kinds of questions about where I came from, what kind of engine I had and how many boats I had.

"Those kinds of questions usually come from people who want to take your boat...

"They scoping you out, whether you're a fisherman or not. This happened at around 11 am, almost midday. And if they can do something like that in broad daylight, what will they do under the cover of darkness?"

He said while the conversation was going on, his cousin was on board and Hosein took out his phone and pretended he was doing a live Facebook video.

He said fishermen were not the only ones affected by increasing incidents of piracy and tourism was also at risk. Citing TT's ranking as the third best place in the world for recreational fishing or tarpon fishing, according to a 2010 issue of Sport Fishing Magazine, he feared the sport was being threatened by crime.

"When tourists read about seven fishermen being thrown overboard by pirates, do you think they will want to come here for sport fishing?

"The only advice I have for other fishermen is to try and stay low at this time. Even if you have to go out, please let the coast guard know where you will be, go with extra lifejackets and life preservers. That's the best you can do."