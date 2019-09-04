Elite Pan Am cycling gold, record for TT

TT's sprint cyclists broke a record again a short while ago, clocking the world's second fastest time in the men's team sprint, at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championship, in Bolvia. Team TTO’s Keron Bramble, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul won Elite Pan Am gold after breaking the Pan American team sprint record earlier this afternoon. The trio,however, broke record again this evening sealing gold in 41.938 seconds to defend their gold medal .

The team, dominated the competition in the earlier preliminary race, clocking their best ever time, 42.395 seconds, finishing well ahead of runner-up and finalists Argentina (44.598 seconds)

This evening, just after the opening ceremony, they gave a performance of a lifetime, edging that much closer to the world record of 41.871 seconds set by Germany in 2013. See report in tomorrow’s Newsday.