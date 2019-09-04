Dil-E-Nadan guitarist urgently needs kidney donor

RENNIE Ramnarine, guitarist and singer with the popular crossover band Dil-E-Nadan, is in dire need of a life-saving kidney transplant.

Ramnarine has been diagnosed with end-stage renal failure and needs a transplant within the next six months to give him a new lease on life.

Ramnarine performs alongside his brothers, Raymond and Richard Ramnarine.

On Tuesday, his family put out an appeal on social media for a kidney donor.

They said, “Rennie was diagnosed with renal failure and as a result, he is currently undergoing dialysis at the Acropolis Medical Centre in San Fernando.

“Patients with end-stage renal failure need some form of dialysis therapy as a bridge while they wait for a kidney transplant."

A kidney transplant is one of the most common organ transplant surgeries performed today, the family explained.

"In this surgery, kidneys that aren’t working well are replaced by a kidney from a donor. This surgery is a lifesaving choice for thousands of patients with end-stage kidney disease (renal failure)."

The Ramnarine family said Rennie remains positive he will be blessed with a donor and pledged to give updates on his progress.

Anyone willing to help can send a WhatsApp message to 798 1576 or 485 9300.