Denominational schools suffer for lack of govt funds

CEO of the Presbyterian Education Board Christian Dookhoo says lack of funding from the Education Ministry has adversely affected the board-run schools. “One school had to lapse in a very important payment,” Dookhoo said.

“What some schools do is, they borrow until the funds are accessible. One school in particular has had a particular problem, in an area which I don’t want to disclose publicly. It has created a negative effect on that school.”

Dookoo said all schools operate separately, with some doing better, depending on the parent-teachers associations and other agencies like ex-pupils’ associations to assist.

“They depend heavily on government subvention to pay teaching staff, ancillary staff and for infrastructural work. For repairs they depend greatly on supporting agencies and the alumni to come up with the necessary funding. We have some schools that have serious issues with completion of projects, like St Augustine Girls’ High School, where you have a a wing that was started five years ago and it has not been completed yet.”

He said the ministry has been saying that it is priority, but claimed it has been saying that for two or three years now. He added that schools also depended on non-governmental organisations.

“One of the schools for two years now has been trying to build a walkway leading to the school so the children will not get wet when it rains. It is about 200 yards from the school.

“So lack of funding retards adequate infrastructure.” He added that the board usually receives three tranches every year to complete its annual subvention.