UK envoy unfazed by Brexit UK-TT trade links are strong

Tim Stew

THE United Kingdom has a long history during which it has gone through many episodes, said British High Commissioner Tim Stew, unfazed at its impending exit from the European Union (EU), commonly referred to as “Brexit.”

Newsday sought his views last week Thursday at his reception for the 2019 Chevening scholars at his Maraval residence. British PM Boris Johnson recently got the queen’s nod to send Parliament on a break, which critics view as a ploy to stop MPs trying to legislate against the UK’s leaving the EU.

“The British Prime Minister set a very clear goal. We will leave the EU on October 31, whether with a deal, which remains very much our preference, or (without), if a deal cannot be negotiated with the EU. So that remains our position. We have to prepare for every eventuality.”

Stew said Brexit won’t hurt UK-Caribbean relations, saying that come October 31, he did not wish to see Cariforum nations like TT face any tariffs in trade with the UK. Cariforum is Caricom and the Dominican Republic.

“So we spent some time negotiating an agreement with Cariforum. TT signed it on April 1. We want to ensure we do not have any kind of break in our trading relationship.”

He saw TT-UK trade as very important. He said the UK is generally preparing for Brexit.

“There are a lot of things we’ve been doing quietly in the background, getting on with and making sure that when October 31 comes, we are all ready. That remains the mission.

“Our strong preference is that we come to an agreement with the EU. We all know what the issues are, the backstop

and everything about that.” He hoped that would be settled by October 31.

The backstop is an EU proposal to keep Northern Ireland to some extent within the EU Customs Union and Single Market after Brexit, especially for agricultural goods.

While the UK and the Republic of Ireland now trade freely as EU members, the UK could lose this European free-trade benefit if it fails to negotiate this as a separate deal. Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, shares a land border with the Republic of Ireland, which is independent.

The EU hopes for an open/soft border between Northern Ireland and the republic, not a “hard” border involving Customs checks.

Stew agreed with Newsday’s suggestion that these were interesting times. “I look at this in two ways. On one hand it is a really historic moment. I’ve been a diplomat for 31 years, and of course the EU has been part of the diplomatic architecture for all that time. So it is significant and historic.

“On the other hand, we have a history running for many years. We have been through all sorts of different experiences. We went through the process of joining the EU in the first place, so we are keeping it in perspective.”