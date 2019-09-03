Troubled by recent gruesome murders

THE EDITOR: I must say that in my 62 years of living in this country, save for the few years when I was a student in Canada, I have not been as troubled as I am today by the gruesome killings in recent weeks.

I refer particularly to the triple murders in Clarke Road, Penal and the killing in Diego Martin, where the victim was shot while hanging upside down from razor wire.

I cannot for the life of me comprehend what manner of men who would commit such gruesome acts in the presence of children.

The Penal tragedy was committed before an eight-month-old and an eight-year-old.

The murderers did not have a drop of milk of human kindness to at least make an anonymous call to someone to inform them of the two survivors. What did the murderers think would have been the result of their dastardly act?

Then we have the father of three who, in a desperate attempt to flee his attackers, got caught by his pants on the razor wire and while hanging upside down was shot in the presence of his children, who pleaded with the gunman not to kill their daddy.

What manner of men would do such a heinous act? Which reminds of the following quote from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar:

“O judgment! Thou art fled to brutish beasts,/ And men have lost their reason. Bear with me./ My heart is in the coffin there with Caesar,/ And I must pause till it come back to me.”

As a young man I recalled the brutal killing of Gail Ann Benson, of Abdul Malik notoriety, and not too long ago the total elimination of the Baboolal family of Williamsville, for which the infamous Dole Chadee paid the ultimate price.

Our country seems to be going backwards rather than developing into a nation of righteousness.

ROBERT RAMSAMOOJ

via e-mail