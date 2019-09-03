TKR, Living Water distribute food

St Kitts and Nevis pacebowler Sheno Berridge who is part of the Trinbago Knight Riders' (TKR) contingent hands a food hamper to Claudia Enill while doing volunteer work at the Living Water Community , Frederick Street , Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Being part of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) is not just glitz and glam for the players; it’s also about giving back to the community.

Some members of the team took time to visit the Living Water Community (LWC) on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on Tuesday, to help distribute food. This initiative is being done in conjunction with KFC.

A director at LWC, Lilias Milne, said, “Families that benefit from this food distribution are mostly single-parent households, run by women. About 1,000 families are recipients of the food hampers on a monthly basis.”

The food bank is part of the LWC's ministry of the poor programme, in which basic grocery items such as rice, flour, oil, beans, sugar, macaroni and other non-perishables, as well as toiletries are packaged and given out.

TKR manager Colin Borde said, “The nature of what we do is mostly on television and in the spotlight. This is good for the young players to keep their feet on the ground.

“It is important that they give back and remind themselves, that while we may live this glitz and glamour of entertainment, there are people that are homeless, and in real need of help.”

LWC is a charitable Catholic ecclesial community founded in Port of Spain, in 1975 by Rhonda Maingot. It provides basic care, nourishment and self-development programmes for the needy.

Borde said, “The work done by LWC is remarkable and should be highlighted more. It should be a template (for) how one should live.”

“We are committed to doing this as often as we can, and provide help to the people that need help, because many don’t.”

TKR has said it will continue to lend their support to LWC and communities throughout the country. It is currently engaged in a mentorship programme with Can Bou Play and UWI.

Borde said, “The key is getting into the communities inspire young people and to address the social ills of the country. Contributions are also needed from other members of corporate TT and willing individuals.”

Bowler Javon Searles of Barbados said he was humbled by this experience and this initiative means a lot to him, as his upbringing has given him an appreciation for the efforts made by others.

"There are good people in the country who are willing to give back to people in need.

“I didn’t have the best, in terms of the way I came up as a cricketer. My uncle would sponsor me gears. When I was younger, I was really into cricket, but I didn’t have a start. I had a lot of family who would try and support me whenever I need it.

"Not everyone had the best starts in life and it would be really nice if you could help.”

KFC marketing manager Gillian Kalloo-Escayg said, “This is not the first time we are partnering with LWC. Their work is remarkable, and we want to assist and give back. We thought it would be a good idea to get the players involved, and they are excited to be a part of this initiative.”

LWC and TKR have also pledged to help with relief efforts in the Bahamas after devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

TKR come up against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Queens’s Park Oval in the first match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The T20 match bowls off at 7 pm.

TKR is being led by Keiron Pollard for the first in in the history of the CPL tournament. The team is, however, without its star players Darren and Dwayne Bravo, who both injured, and Colin Munro, who is committed to international duty.

TKR is scheduled to play Jamaica Tallawahs on Friday at 8 pm and St Lucia Zouks at noon on September 8.