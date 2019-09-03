Teachers, students happy with new site Arima Hindu Primary relocated

CAROL MATROO

The new school term has brought a new school for Arima Hindu Primary School students.

The school was previously at Temple Street, Arima, where parents and teachers were concerned about their safety and that of the students. Temple Street is notorious for gun violence and for being a drug den.

The latest act of violence was in May, this year, which saw Dominic Almerales dead and his wife Desiree Sparkle fighting for her life. The couple went to serve eviction notices to two Jamaicans and a Venezuelan who lived in an apartment at Temple Street.

The incident occurred a stone’s throw away from the school. Teachers and students barricaded themselves inside until police arrived.

That incident caused teachers and parents to increase their calls to be moved to a new school.

Arima businessman Raj Jadoo offered to house them temporarily at Jadoo’s Plaza, Arima, without rent, until the school being built at Cocorite Road, Arima, is completed. The construction of the school began while the People’s Partnership was in office, but stalled when the PNM won the 2015 general election.

Jadoo said he offered to house them for two years. That was the time frame the Education Minister gave to complete the building.

Principal Sohan Seethal said everyone was happy with the new location as it was more spacious, comfortable and air-conditioned, a far cry from the previous building, which was cramped.

“Today we had 122 students in class, but our enrolment is 210. The new students will come in on Wednesday.”