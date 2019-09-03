Penal Chamber head: Criminals only working institution in TT

Penal/Debe Chamber president Rampersad Sieuraj.

The issue of TT's being a failed state has been up fpror discussion over the past weeks, even as the prime minister has argued to the contrary.

President of the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce Rampersad Sieuraj, contributing to the debate, submitted, “If a state like TT is made up of institutions, and if every institution in this country has failed, logically it follows that TT is a failed state.”

Addressing the Chamber’s installation of officers at Fun Splash, Debe, Sieuraj challenged “anyone to point me to any institution in TT that is functional.

“The office of the President, the Parliament, the Opposition, the Judiciary, the Police Service, the Integrity Commission – and the list goes on.

"Not one of the institutions, except the Prison Service, is functional. When I say the Prison Service, I mean the prisoners who can, from behind bars and maximum security, organise hits on you and me. The criminals are the only organised institution in this country,” he said, referring to the image of a child embracing the body of his mother, the victim of a “hit” from behind prison walls.

Sieuraj said the chamber’s argument of TT being a failed state was not being made on the premise of gloom and doom, “but in the hope that our fears fall on the ears of our decision-makers.

“This Chamber pleads for immediate remedial measures to be put in place to arrest this crisis. TT and the Penal/Debe Chamber cries out for all to exert pressure on the powers that be to help TT.”

He thanked guest speaker Mariano Browne, a former PNM minister, who, in reference to what small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should consider their corporate social responsibility (CSR), suggested it should no longer be confined to helping families with homes, hampers orraffle tickets, but to lift the bar and propose that SMEs should now see it as including educating the membership on their need to address good governance.

Sieruaj endorsed the sentiments, which he said his chamber has adopted.