Opposition to raise Sedition Act in Parliament

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal speaks with media at the Debe Hindu Primary School. PHOTO BY: MARVIN HAMILTON

The Sedition Act is expected to be raised in Parliament by the Opposition UNC, which intends to table proposals to amend or repeal the legislation. Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal announced this, observing that PSA president Watson Duke may have had no choice but to resign as the union boss after he was charged under the Sedition Act.“Mr Duke is in a difficult position and I am hoping that Mr Duke is not demitting the PSA and the trade union leadership as a result of these sedition charges," he said.

"Mr Duke, I believe, has two sets of criminal charges against him. If he is charged for a third time, he may well find a situation of no bail, and it would be a sad day that Mr Duke leaves the leadership of the trade union, a major trade union like the PSA, because he himself is facing a grand exposure in that if he commits another criminal offence, bail could be denied.”Moonilal was speaking to reporters after donating three 800-gallon water tanks to the Debe Hindu Primary School, Debe, yesterday.

He repeated the party’s position that the Sedition Act is “an archaic colonial piece of legislation” which was meant to suppress speech and action during colonial rule.“This is a serious matter now that the act has reared its ugly head, and it is a matter we intend to take to the Parliament and to bring proposals to amend and repeal.”