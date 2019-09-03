Kamla: ‘Get rid of sedition laws’

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the UNC's Monday Night Forum Debe High School, Debe. JEFF K MAYERS

JUST as colonial masters used sedition laws to silent anyone who opposed them, so too is the Prime Minister said the Opposition Leader who accused him of using “massa laws" to lock up people for expressing themselves.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar was speaking last night at the United National Congress’ Monday Night Forum at Preysal High School in Couva where she called for the law to be repealed. The law has been abolished in other countries including England.

She told supporters: “There is no question that this Government shows all signs of dictatorship. They try to pass laws to allow them to seize your property, if they accused you of a crime. They just have to accuse you of a crime.”

Referring to the Cybercrime Bill, the political leader warned citizens including the media saying the Government wants to pass it to criminalise people’s freedom of speech― whether on social or mainstream media.

Persad-Bissessar expressed fears that Dr Keith Rowley and his Government intend misuse the Sedition Act to target all those whom they think are speaking against them. She urged citizens not be afraid to speak out against what she called a wicked and corrupt Government.

“Soon the whole country would be condemning your Government and I want to see you lock up all the good right-thinking citizens of TT.”

Another threat is outrage culture. This is where people “play the victim card and bend over backward to feel offended as much as they could.”

“So, they pretend to play the victim. They are not offended really. People on social and mainstream media constantly rage against one another. They enjoy taking offence to everything to the determent of our society. This causes outrage culture. This has become a serious self-inflicted impediment to free speech.”

She also called on the UNC family and citizens to think about and prayed for the people in Bahamas where Hurricane Dorian is causing havoc and claiming lives.

Also addressing supporters was Central MP Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie who said the values of a nation striving to be better are being assaulted every day.

Tewarie accused the Prime Minister of bouffing people and praised the Opposition Leader whom he referred to as the next prime minister.

“Kamla ever bouff you up or disrespect you? Is Rowley bouffing up everybody and has no respect for anybody. Kamla take away your job? Is Rowley do that,” he said.