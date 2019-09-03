HUMILIATION!

THE administration of Cricket West Indies (CWI) is judged by the performance of their team on the field of play. There are three vital components that are essential in order to transfer intent in the board room to respectable results on the field of play.

It all has to do with choices. Consequently, those elected by CWI to impart their knowledge of the game and the expertise required should be able to invoke the spirit in a team to make it capable of worthy performances.

The three components are 1) the captain 2) the coach and 3) the selection committee. They must all have job descriptions, or else they might not know precisely where their responsibilities lie.

In this West Indies team, the captain, Jason Holder, is out of his depth, not through any fault of his own, but by being loaded with a duty that he was far too young to manage. So he has turned out to be a losing captain who has lost so many Test matches and series that he cannot help but feel like a loser; because that’s what he is.

Holder is a very reliable cricketer who is doing his part, but somehow I can’t help the gut feeling that he would have been even further advanced at this stage of his career if he had not had this burden of captaincy thrust upon his broad and willing shoulders when he was not yet a settled player on the team. His rewards are his personal accomplishments and the character he’s shown in the leadership role.

These are some of the things that the beleaguered skipper had to say after that awful display in the first Test in Antigua. At a press conference, he said the batting group had addressed their issue following the Test and he was expecting them to put more pressure on India’s bowlers this time around.

“We had a really good meeting and it was really about guys just understanding how they’re going to compile an innings.”

A meeting? To understand how to compile an innings? And a lot more stuff like that.

One doesn’t need meetings at this stage. What the team needs is to practise – and practise long hours in the nets, not to be cooped up in rooms having meetings discussing how to bat. That’s over-thinking the game and replacing practical work with theory!

The coach is Floyd Reifer. Is he in the room with Holder too? What is his plan? We, the fans, would like to hear from Reifer as to why the batting is performing so horribly! Does he agree with these meetings and instructions issued?

Holder went on, “We’ve been having guys get in and just get out so it’s just a manner (matter?) for us to stay a little bit longer in our game plans, be a little bit more patient as well and wear the Indian bowlers down.”

Holder went on and on with this theme without mentioning the coach’s input, if he does have one, and no allusion as to how this improvement will be achieved. Talk is cheap. Obviously, there was no discussion between coach and captain, or if there were, well, the coach has abdicated his responsibility.

Reifer has done nothing about John Campbell’s angled bat, Darren Bravo’s drought, Kraigg Brathwaite’s technical deficiencies and generally, the poor technique of the batsmen!

Where are all these things corrected? In the nets, to be worked on for hours! Over and over again!

Why were these basics lost in the first place, because these players are decent batsmen; they were lost through lack of practice. One has to practise for long hours every day until one’s batting becomes instinctive.

And there’s no excuse of not having the right bowlers to bowl at them: there are bowling machines at every Test ground and it is the coach’s job or one of his assistants to feed them the type of bowling they need. The machine can be adjusted to any fashion, whether fast, swing, spin, bouncers etc. The local board also supplies bowlers of the type the team requests.

Every aspect of cricket improves through practice; skill, confidence, form, attitude.

And the third component is the selection committee. The chairman, Robert Haynes, and his committee have a tough job, but they are not involved enough by way of information to the public on selections and recommendations. Are they working together for the same purpose? We can only assume.

Corrections are necessary for this humiliation to stop!