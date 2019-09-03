Football heroes of Chaguanas honoured

Edinburgh 500 Youth Stars Police Youth Club (PYC), the winning team of the Commissioner of Police’s Inaugural Football Cup 2019, has been hailed heroes by Chaguanas mayor Gopaul Boodhan, who said the development of youths is always at the forefront for the corporation.

The Chaguanas Borough Corporation distributed certificates of achievements at its auditorium to honour the team on its achievement. Boodhan told the players that even before the finals on August 1, plans were being made for them to pay him a courtesy visit.

He said: "This is how much we appreciate you. Even if they had placed second, you were already heroes. You all are my heroes. I want you to hold me in the same standard that I hold you. So what I demand from you is excellence every day and in everything you do."

The major also urged the club to demand excellence from him, adding, "When we are not doing it right, tell us."

The team secured a 1-0 victory over Signal Hill PYC at the finals at Police Barracks in St James.

Boodhan said the corporation intends to form a youth council on crime prevention in the borough so youths would have greater input on the issue. There would be representatives for the 19 communities which form the borough.

ACP Pamela Schullera-Hinds brought greetings on behalf of the Police Commissioner.

Gary Griffith, she said, believes the players were truly deserving of the awards bestowed upon them by the borough and the mayor, who acknowledged their accomplishment and the impact it has had on the morale and unity of the residents of Edinburgh 500.

"Achieving such a feat is a true testament to what the virtues of discipline, teamwork and perseverance can help an individual and even a group accomplish, that we in the Police Service aim to instil as well," Schullera-Hinds said.

Griffith’s vision for the youth of the country, the ACP said, is one step away from a life of crime.

"Therefore, the Commissioner’s Cup was purposely designed to be an avenue for youths to utilise their energies in a productive and disciplined manner in a football field rather than through gang violence on the streets."

Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim told the youths that their attitudes determine their altitudes and every good sportsman also needs a well-rounded education. He pledged to assist the PYC, if required, in skills training.

He said he intends to run an electrical installation class at a room at the Chrissie Terrace Recreation Ground. He encouraged the team to attend, saying after five sessions they would receive certificates.

Karim, the former science, technology and tertiary education minister, proposed to build the first-ever trade school in the community of Enterprise.

Karim said: "If God blesses me and I return as a minister, I give you the public commitment here today that that facility would be completed."

Among the police who attended were the head of Central Division Snr Supt Ruthven Hunte, Snr Supt Patsy Joseph and leader of the winning PYC, Sgt Lacey Small.

Small and other presenters repeatedly thanked coach Dexter Hughes and others for their services.