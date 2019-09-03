Florida braces for Dorian

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US shows Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches The Bahamas yesterday. AFP PHOTO

Although Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a category two storm, Floridians are ensuring they are well prepared to weather its effects.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said yesterday, “The storm began to move slightly faster at two miles per hour, although its maximum sustained wind speed slowed a bit to 110 miles per hour.”

It was forecast to move "dangerously close" to Florida’s coast late on Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

Trinidadian Ann Marie Ganness lives with her family in the Vero Beach area, between West Palm Beach and Melbourne, about 15 miles north of Ft Pierce.

Ganness, a former television personality in TT, now works with Treasure and Space Coast Radio Station in Florida.

She said, “We have been under hurricane watch since Saturday, and right now we are just waiting out this storm like everyone else.

“Yesterday morning it was beautiful and sunny, however, as the day progressed wind gusts and rain began to pick up.”

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued two days ago close to the Atlantic, in the Barrier Islands. Information about the storm is timely, and the authorities are ensuring people in these areas have left.

Ganness said, “East of the US One main roadway is practically a ghost town. Authorities have warned of coastal flooding. The major shops and stores are closed and many have incurred massive losses.”

Meanwhile, shelters and churches have been opened since Friday to accommodate people in the direct path of the storm. Uber has also chipped in, offering free rides to the shelters.

The uncertainty of the path of the storm, she said, is of grave concern, but Floridians seem to be coping well, having experienced quite a number of hurricanes in the past.

Vero Beach mayor Val Zudans has urged people in the city and surrounding area “to plan for the worst.”

As a category four hurricane, Dorian, devastated the Bahamas, leaving five confirmed deaths. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the toll is expected to rise.

A statement from the US Mission to the Bahamas said US Coast Guard helicopters were evacuating injured people from the Marsh Harbour Clinic to Nassau for urgent care, and so far 12 people have been airlifted from Abaco.

PM Dr Keith Rowley, through the Ministry of Communications, yesterday said, "This country will demonstrate its compassion and willingness to help its Caricom neighbour."