FFOS: Deaths of 7 fishermen must not be in vain

Gary Aboud

THE deaths of seven fishermen who were kidnapped and murdered at sea must not be in vain, said Gary Aboud, corporate secretary of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) .

Aboud said he and other fisherfolk want an urgent meeting with the prime minister and National Security Minister Stuart Young to discuss the preservation of their lives.

In a statement, Aboud said 40 days have passed since seven fishermen were kidnapped from Orange Valley, killed and thrown into the “Gulf of Pirates" and nothing has been done.

He said fisherfolk no longer feel safe, and called on government to implement an action plan for security at sea.

“How many more must die before we have the commitment and support of our leaders?” Aboud asked.

The bodies of five of the men – Anand Rampersad, Brandon Kissoon, Hemraj Sooknanan, Leslie Dubulay, and Shiva Ramdeo – were recovered.

Two of them, Jason Baptiste and Justin Kissoon, are still missing at sea. Their families have given up hope of their recovery.

Aboud said a delegation of community and fishery presidents including, Imtiaz Khan of the Carli Bay Fishing Association, Christopher John representing Orange Valley Fishing Association and Claxton Bay Fishing Association vice president Bhadose Sooknanan, want to discuss with Rowley and Young, proposals that could save lives.

“Our seamen are being brutalised and our borders remain wide open for every type of crime. Where are the radars promised since 1997?” he asked.

“Why is the public purse being further stripped to purchase more Deep-V offshore Coast Guard (CG) ships that can’t operate in the shallow Gulf of Paria while the smaller CG interceptors remain in a state of disrepair?

“Our brothers did not have to die,” Aboud said, saying civil society can only do so much and was determined to do its part.

“But without the prime minister’s direct support and action, we are left rudderless and abandoned to the evil forces that now prevail on our seas."

Aboud said on August 10, the FFOS had met with the Coast Guard, the police and the Fisheries Division and proposed that Cabinet should appoint a multi-stakeholder committee among several other actions it thinks are achievable.

‘Time has passed, nothing has been done and our men continue to be at risk."

He said the community had already held a number of candlelight vigils that had come and gone unnoticed.

The FFOS will hold a news conference tomorrow

(WED) in Belmont to discuss the issue further.