Dorian prompts donations, warnings in TT

Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas, where its relentless winds have caused catastrophic damage and flooding.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

THE ruling PNM has begun collecting supplies for the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas, while the UNC warned that more must be done in TT to avert such disasters.

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation head Terry Rondon and PNM PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing implored the public to donate towards relief for the Bahamas.

Lezama-Lee Sing shared an online post which said the PNM’s Welfare Committee is urging public support for dispossessed Bahamians.

Donors were asked to drop off items at Balisier House in Port of Spain, Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation, Arima Town Hall, PNM Central Regional Office, PNM San Fernando East Constituency Office, San Fernando City Hall, Point Fortin Borough Corporation and the PNM Tobago Council Office in Scarborough.

“Items needed in the first instance include canned/non-perishable food items, bottled water, medical supplies, toiletries, sanitary napkins, diapers and baby supplies.”

Rondon launched his own relief drive for the Bahamas, in his role as head of the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities. He urged people to drop off water, foodstuff and needed items at all regional corporations.

Rondon said a Bahamian councillor, Rance Smith had told him five of his close relatives were missing – Smith’s mother, brother and sisters.

UNC PRO Anita Haynes said, “As we stand in solidarity with our Caribbean brothers and sisters in the Bahamas, let us take stock of our own disaster preparedness or lack thereof.”

Urging a more proactive approach to climate change and disaster management, she said, “At the individual, community and national levels, we must strive to do more.”

She warned that TT’s capital city floods within ten minutes of rain, communities had suffered their worst ever flooding last October (even without any hurricane) and in the past fortnight dozens of homes lost their roofs to strong winds.