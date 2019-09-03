CHOPPED TO DEATH Man brutally kills wife as son sleeps nearby

Neisha Cyleane Sankar was chopped to death on Monday by her estranged husband who was later found hanging from a tree.

THREE days ago, mother of one Neisha Cyleane Sankar, 29, packed a bag with clothing and left her Phulo Drive, La Brea Trace, Siparia, home that she shared with her husband Harricharan Ramsundar, 45, and their eight-year-old son.

She had confided to relatives that she was going to end their relationship.

On Monday morning the young mother returned to the family house with the intention of getting her son ready for school when she was confronted by her husband who, after an argument, chopped her to death.

Sankar died on the spot. Investigators said that, based on her wounds, it appeared the young mother had been chopped on her hands first, then on her neck. Her body was found in the front room of the house in a pool of blood.

Almost ten hours later, at around 4.30 pm after an extensive search in the forest behind the family home, police came across Ramsundar’s body hanging from a length of rope fastened to the branch of a tree.

Neighbours told police they heard Sankar's screams but by the time they got to the house she was dead and her husband was spotted running in the forest with a rope in his hands.

The couple's child was found in his bedroom sleeping. He was later taken from the house and into the care of other relatives by investigators.

Neighbours also told police that when they saw Ramsundar he shouted, “This is it for me!"

Police said a drone used during the manhunt played a crucial role in locating Ramsundar's body.

Ramsundar’s father Ramsawak Ramsundar, 68, said his daughter-in-law did not deserve to die in the manner she did.

“My son was wrong for doing this. I am still in shock I just cannot stomach this. I just cannot believe my son was cable of such evil.

"He did not give life and he had no right to take life.”

Ramsawak, who lives nearby, said Ramsundar and his wife would argue at times like every couple.

“I did not see her for a few days until I saw her drive in the yard this morning and then within almost five minutes that was it. My son killed her.

“I still can’t believe it. This young woman was so pleasant. No man, she did not deserve this!”

Sankar’s emotional stepfather, Curtis Larode said she was one of the kindest human beings one would ever meet.

“She would always go out of her way to help those in need. She did not tell me exactly what was happening in her relationship but I knew she had spent the last three days by her father and she wanted to end the relationship.”

Larode said his step-daughter had told him she was going to the return to the house yesterday to prepare her son for school.

“She was just going to get him ready and leave but he had planned for her and she did not know it. My daughter did not deserve this.”

Sankar was an employee of Republic Bank in Siparia. The bank remained closed yesterday.

A media release from Republic Bank general manager Group Marketing and Communications Michelle Palmer-Keizer extended condolences to the family.

She said: “Neisha has been a member of our team for over seven years and we are deeply saddened by her untimely passing. Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies go out to her family, friends, and colleagues at this time and we will provide support as needed to her family."

Sankar worked at the Siparia and Fyzabad branches during her seven years at the bank.

Palmer-Keizer said the bank had initiated its employee-assistance programme to provide support to those who had worked closely with Neisha at both branches.

Homicide Region Three police are investigating.