Caricom: Rally round Bahamas

Allen Chastanet

CARICOM chairman Allen Chastanet on Tuesday urged help for hurricane-hit Bahamas in a statement, while several Caribbean leaders pledged help.

Caricom secretary-general Irwin LaRocque said, “The Caribbean Community stands with the Bahamas at this very difficult time.”

The Prime Minister on Monday said he is awaiting a damage assessment, while TT stands ready to assist.

“As has happened in the past, this country will demonstrate its compassion and willingness to help its Caricom neighbour.”

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness said yesterday, “We continue to pray for the people of the Bahamas in this time of great tragedy. We understand the damage from Category 5 Hurricane Dorian has been extensive. We pledge our support in this difficult time.”

Barbados PM Mia Mottley was “deeply saddened by the tremendous devastation and suffering” Dorian unleashed on Bahamians and pledged to urgently assist the government of the Bahamas. Yesterday she said she had been in contact with the Bahamas Government constantly over the last 48 hours.

Mottley said as soon as she gets the go-ahead and learns what help is needed, she will dispatch the Barbados Defence Force and Coast Guard to help. She thanked the Barbados Light & Power Company, which is already mobilising to send crews and equipment to the Bahamas to help restore power. Hailing those businesses pledging their support, she urged other members of the private sector and civil society to join the effort.

“It is expected that the recovery and rebuilding exercise would be no small task given the length of time Dorian sat over the islands of the Bahamas and pounded them with winds upward of 200 kilometres per hour.

“We were fortunate enough to have been spared the wrath of Dorian, but we are no less touched by what has occurred in the Bahamas than if it had taken place right here in Barbados."

Mottley said all nations in the region are becoming more susceptible to the ravages of hurricanes, despite not causing the global warming that fuels them.

“We certainly have no choice but to stand together to help each other when they come our way.

“The people of the Bahamas can rest assured that they are in our prayers, and that our resources, limited though they may be, will be deployed to help them through this most difficult time.”

“In these small and vulnerable islands we occupy, we should never forget that old West Indian saying 'Today for you, tomorrow for me,' or better still, 'There but for the grace of God go I.'"

Chastanet said, “Today, the hearts of the people of the Caribbean are heavy.”

He likened Dorian's effects to the severe devastation in some Caricom states two years ago caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“On behalf of the community, I extend deepest condolences to all who have lost loved ones to this devastating storm."

Echoing Caricom's readiness to help, he reckoned the tragedy would prompt initiatives to fund states to build resilience to climate change, including setting up a resilience foundation.

In the immediate future, he said, "The emphasis must be on assisting our brothers and sisters in the Bahamas in getting back on their feet in the quickest possible time.”

He said as soon as a needs assessment was done by two teams from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Caricom will share that information.

“I urge all our citizens – here in the region and throughout the diaspora – to lend support to the recovery effort. I also appeal to the international community, governments and institutions, to come forward and partner with us in helping the Bahamas through the difficult days and months ahead."

He called on the people of the Caribbean to keep the Bahamas and other affected countries in their thoughts and prayers.