Tuesday 3 September 2019
Body found in Tacarigua

Stock photo

A 24-year-old man was found dead in drain in Tacarigua on Sunday. He has been identified as Dayne Medina.

Arouca police responded to a report of a foul smell coming from a drain near Singh Street, Tacarigua. They found Medina’s decomposing body near the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Investigators found out that at about 2 am on Saturday, a resident was returning home from a wake when he heard gunshots, but thought they were firecrackers, so he did not make a report. At about 5 pm on Sunday another resident found the body and made a report.

Crime scene investigators found 12 spent shells near the body. Up to press time no motive had been established.

