A crying shame

THE EDITOR: The message we send as a nation is one of indiscipline and tolerance for a lot of garbage, loose behaviour, lewd lyrics, and supporting negative, detrimental advertising which speaks to our mentality. Production we are sorting out still.

The meaning of our watchwords is definitely not clear in our minds. We are like the ostrich, heads buried in the virtual sand and “bumper” in the air.

Why is it that on Independence Day we can shine in red yet our mentality is stuck in the sand? Garbage is thrown into properties and left on streets.

We are extremely proud of our men and women who serve our land and protect our borders and keep us safe. Please do not minimise their contribution by turning the event into a carnival of sorts.

The corporate entities take full advantage to turn each event into a carnival party, as was the case on Saturday with the 868 Beer “push.”

In case the MC does not understand, the parade is self-explanatory so do not use an event which we hold with great pride to become your advertising forum.

This just shows the lengths to which companies go to sell their alcohol products. Strengthen your advertising skills, do things which are newsworthy rather than promoting your product at national events.

A crying shame.

CLKONG

via e-mail