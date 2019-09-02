WI cricket – beyond embarrassing

THE EDITOR: So the West Indies flattered to deceive, again. In their first innings, India was struggling somewhat at 207 for 7 but rallied to 297 all out. The Windies replied with 222, giving India a relatively slim lead of 75.

In their second turn, India lost three wickets for 81 but then rebounded to declare at 343 for 7, giving us a victory target of 419 runs. From 50 for 9, we “recovered” to 100 all out, to lose by a whopping 318 runs. No guts, no fight, except for the last pair of Kemar Roach and Miguel Cummins.

Now compare that with England in the second Ashes Test. They were bowled out for a paltry 67 in their first innings in reply to Australia’s 179, trailing by 112 runs. But a Herculean bowling effort, led by Ben Stokes – remember the name – saw Australia bowled out for 246, giving England, in this low-scoring match, an improbable victory target of 359.

At 286 for 9, still 73 runs short of the target, the English cause seemed lost. And it should have been. What with dropped catches, an easy run-out chance fluffed, and an umpiring error of “not out” that would have been caught had the ICC adopted a more sensible use of the DRS (Decision Review System).

Nonetheless, take nothing away from Stokes’ magical innings. At one stage he had scored only two runs from 66 balls. When the ninth wicket fell, his score was 61 (off 174 balls). Then the fairy tale unfolded. Stokes scored 74 of the last 76 runs (off just 45 balls) with 11th man Jack Leach scoring one (with one extra). England squeezed to victory by one wicket.

And like the naughty English boy who ran away to Scotland, I stood in my shoes and I wondered. Why do our cricketers give up so easily when the chips are down? Why do they not relish the opportunity for a battle? Why do they lack mental toughness? Why do our selectors think that Jason Holder is the best choice for captain? Why is Nicholas Pooran, our best 50-over batsman this year, not considered for the Test team, when we get bowled out regularly in less than 50 overs?

Perhaps there’s a clue in the rise of Stokes and the fall of Carlos Brathwaite. In 2016, Brathwaite walloped Stokes for four consecutive sixes to win the T20 World Cup for the West Indies. Brathwaite was on cloud nine and Stokes down in the dumps.

But in the ensuing three and a half years, Brathwaite has accomplished little of significance. By contrast, Stokes picked himself up, rebounded from the battering, and has played with distinction for England ever since, his star shining very brightly. What a difference attitude and commitment can make to a player’s success.

With the Caribbean Premier League T20 party due to start soon, we will hear much of that inane slogan “proud to be loud.” The question is, when will we demonstrate how proud we are to be West Indian?

NOEL KALICHARAN

via e-mail