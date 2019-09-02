Valencia girl died from tonsil infection

The death of ten-year-old Cheyenne James was the result of a tonsil infection, according to an autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre today.

Police said the girl, who died on Saturday at her home in KP Lands, Valencia, had a tonsil infection which reportedly spread through her throat and to her brain.

While investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to confirm this, the death is being ascribed to natural causes and no one is expected to be charged.

Police were called to her home on Saturday morning when James was found unresponsive. She was declared dead at the scene.