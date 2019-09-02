Teenager latest road fatality as school starts

from left to right: Supt Jucila Jackman, ACP Joanne Archie, ACP David Guelmo, Sen Supt Sharon Gomez-Cooper from the Traffic and Highway Patrol, Aranguez,TTPS Road Safety coordinator Brent Batson and constable Bennet seated on a motorcycle at the Cipriani statue roundabout on Independence Square. PHOTO BY: Marlene Augustine

HOURS before the start of the new school term, a teenager from Enterprise, Chaguanas, became the latest road fatality.

Jerimiah Prince, 17, was killed when the driver of the car he was in crashed into a concrete culvert near Warrenville on the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway.

Prince was the back seat passenger and died after being ejected from the car.

Police said it appeared Prince was not wearing a seatbelt.

Senior Supt Sharon Gomez-Cooper, of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, based in Aranguez, commented, “It was a young person, which was so unfortunate and I think the person was ejected from the vehicle, and that says the person was not wearing their seatbelt.

"Having that seatbelt is so important. That fatality is not good at all. We do not want to start the beginning of September with a fatality."

Gomez-Cooper was speaking to the media this morning at the Cipriani statue roundabout on Independence Square to discuss the traffic plan for the re-opening of school, and the use of the newly acquired police motorcycles.

She called on drivers to obey all the traffic laws.