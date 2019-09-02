Support for children of murdered fishermen

WHILE still grieving the loss of their fathers, the children of two of the seven fishermen who were killed by pirates in July are receving counselling and support from various groups.

They have also received school supplies for start of the new school term today.

Secretary of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, Vidya Ramachala, said the group has provided support to the family of Anand Rampersad. He was the sole breadwinner in the family and his three children received books, supplies and food.

“We went to offer our support to these little ones who have lost the head of the household and someone who they look to for guidance,” Ramachala said.

She said the children were excited to receive their school supplies. One of Rampersad's children is preparing for the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination in 2020.

Ramchala and school supervisor II for the Caroni Education District, Lakshmana Sharma, also visited the children and their mothers to provide counselling. They also intend to continue to monitor the children's progress.

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial pleaded with her constituents to support the children who lost their fathers in the attack on July 23.

She said the children will continue to need support as they will have to cope with their fathers' absence.

Ramdial said she has applied for public assistance, school grants and food cards for the families.

The seven fishermen - Leslie Deboula, Anand Rampersad, Shiva Ramdeo, cousins Bran­don Kissoon and Justin Kissoon, Trevor Baptiste and Hem­raj Alex Sook­nanan - were killed by pirates in the waters off Carlia Bay, Couva, on July 23.