Six released over suspected murder plot

SIX men who were purportedly plotting the murder of a prisoner after his expected release were questioned and eventually released over the weekend, police said.

The prisoner was expected to be freed from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca last Thursday.

Northern Division Police said the three cars in which the men were waiting near the prison were searched and no weapons or "items of interest were found." The men were questioned and their names and information recorded pending further enquiries.

One man was questioned and released on Thursday.

Police detained the men after a joint exercise by Special Branch and members of the Northern Division's east, west and central Task Force units.