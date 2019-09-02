Siparia woman chopped to death

Selene Sankar

A Siparia woman was chopped to death this morning shortly after she woke up to prepare her nine-year-old son for his first day of the new school term.

Selene Sankar, said to be in her 30s, was reportedly attacked at her home at La Brea Trace, Siparia, by a male relative.

Police have mounted a search for the suspect, in his 40s, who reportedly grabbed a piece of rope and told neighbours, “This is it for me,” as he ran off into a forested area.

Initial reports are that at 5-5.30 am, Sankar got into an argument with the male relative. The argument escalated and he reportedly chopped her several times.

As she fell to the floor, the man grabbed the piece of rope and fled.

Siparia police received a domestic violence report around 6-6.30 am . When they got to the house, they found Sankar’s body. The body was removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre.

The child, who was in the house at the time of the incident, was taken to safety by neighbours and later handed over to a relative.

Police said he will receive counselling.

Insp Neemai is investigating.