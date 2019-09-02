Search continues for Maraval man who shot at police

File photo

The search for a 35-year-old Maraval man continues after he reportedly shot at police last Wednesday.

Police supervised by ASP Dhanraj Ramesar of the Western Division searched several forested areas in Paramin up to Friday evening and revisited the makeshift camp where the man was believed to be staying. The man was not found.

The search team included police from the Maraval Police Station, the Inter Agency Task Force and the Western Division Task Force.

Police confronted the man on Wednesday afternoon after following the sound of gunshots to a makeshift camp on Cameron Road, Maraval where he was staying.

They saw him holding an assault rifle and ordered him to drop it, before he shot at them. Police returned fire but missed as the man jumped off of a cliff and into a forested area where he escaped.