School repairs completed

Five schools where repairs were posing problems to Ministry of Education contractors have been completed.

A release issued to media yesterday said the five schools - Couva West Secondary, Aranguez North Secondary, Warrenville Government Primary, Fishing Pond Government Primary and Woodbrook Secondary – were repaired in time for the reopening of school today.

The release said Education Minister Anthony Garcia remained hopeful, barring any unforseen circumstances, that outstanding repairs can be completed in time for today’s reopening of schools.

In a press conference on August 30, Garcia had then said that “contractors were working feverishly to complete these projects,” the release said.

Outlining the work done on the schools, the release said, the cesspits at Warrenville were cleaned by Tunapuna Regional Corporation, cracks sealed and the school sanitized.

It added that at Aranguez North leaking underground lines were repaired. At Fishing Pond a contractor was “engaged” to construct two box drains and undertake other infrastructural works at the school. The release added, “Meanwhile, extensive roof, ceilings and electrical repairs have been completed at Woodbrook Secondary school” and National Maintenance Training and Security Company Limited (MTS) workers were removing all debris from the compound to facilitate the school’s opening today.

The release said 194 projects were taken on during the July/August vacation by the ministry and contractors had completed 75 per cent of those projects by last Friday.

Schools which have been temporarily moved to another place, Garcia assured, the release said, that the necessary facilities will be provided for teachers to “deliver the curriculum in an environment most suitable for teaching and learning and students have access to transport and other services to ensure they are not denied an education.”