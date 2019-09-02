Probe SSA, urged Andrews

FORMER head of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA,) Matthew Andrews, today called for an in-depth probe of the spy agency, by way of a commission of enquiry or the use of a foreign expert.

He made the call at his briefing at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, held to defend his tenure from allegations of racism levelled by SSA former head of intelligence Carlton Dennie on a UNC platform recently.

Andrews said over the past 15 years, a lot of issues had arisen and much wrongdoing had occurred at the SSA. ‘I’m humbly asking the authorities to investigate. A lot of wrongdoing will be discovered.” In the question session, he said accountability is needed in many areas of public life and the SSA was no different.

“There were many, many issues, some above my pay grade. The saga continues.” He recalled toiling at 3 am and 4 am nightly to get things done on time for his line minister. “It was pain. But I deliver. To know what is happening now...it is a travesty.”

He flatly denied race allegations against him as a “pathological lie.” He said under his tenure only four people were fired from the SSA and three were African and just one was East Indian.

Andrews said his attorney will issue a pre-action protocol to Dennie. He said he has many trump cards to publicly present, once he receives official clearance.