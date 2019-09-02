Pollard XI cruise past Bravo XI in TKR warm-up

Brian Lara executes one of his trademark cover drives during yesterday's warm-up match. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI.

TRINBAGO KNIGHT Riders (TKR) fans got a taste of what is to come in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when a Kieron Pollard XI defeated a Dwayne Bravo XI by 47 runs in a T20 warm-up affair at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair yesterday.

The Pollard XI made 131 all out in 18.1 overs before skittling Bravo's team (which was without the injured TKR captain) for 84. The game was sponsored by The Selector App, TKR and Sunshine Snacks to promote user interactivity in making decisions on how the match was to be played, and also to connect locals to the players who'll be seeking to help the franchise complete a CPL three-peat.

After winning the toss and batting first, Pollard XI got off to a wobbly start with Javon Searles removing Denesh Ramdin (eight) and Leonardo Julien (duck) in the second over to leave the score at nine for two. Dexter Sween then took control with Mark Deyal (13) and Pollard (duck) both lobbing the pacer to Mohammad Hasnain at mid-on to reduce arrears to 27 for four. New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham offered some resistance with 26 off 19 (four fours) but he lost Nicholas Alexis (11) who was bowled by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.

Sween returned to remove Khary Pierre (11), who also skied one to Hasnain, before trapping Seekkuge Prasana leg-before for six. Neesham would end up being run out with the score at 81 for seven but Jarlanie Seales (20 with three sixes) and Anderson Phillip (19 with one four, one six) added a 37-run partnership to add some respectability to the score. Sween finished with four for 32.

The Bravo XI never got into rhythm with most of their top order losing their stumps in careless fashion. Lendl Simmons (two) was bowled by left-arm spinner Pierre before legendary batting star Brian Lara entered the crease. He took 25 balls to get his first boundary as his team was stifled by the opposition.

Isiah Rajah (six) lost his stumps to Neesham, before off-spinner Jon Russ Jagessar bowled Lara (12) and another left-hander Amir Jangoo (four) with the total on 31.

Leg-spinner Prasanna then castled Tion Webster (three) as the Bravo squad crumbled. Only one other batsman got into double figures as Javon Searles cracked 35 off 31 with three fours and a six. He spent an hour in the wicket but found partners hard to come by.

Man-of-the-Match Neesham would return to mop the tail up, claiming Sween for one and Sheeno Berridge for two to finish with three for 18. Jagessar closed the innings by scalping Searles in the 20th over to complete a comfortable victory.

Summarised Scores: POLLARD XI 131 (Jimmy Neesham 26, Dexter Sween 4/32, Javon Searles 2/38) vs DWAYNE BRAVO XI 84 all out (Searles 35, Brian Lara 12, Jon Russ Jagessar 3/17, Neesham 3/18). Pollard XI won by 47 runs.