Pollard to deputise as TKR skipper

Trinbago Knight Riders player Kieron Pollard (right) signs autographs for children at the Newsday Kids meet and greet session at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on Friday.

KIERON Pollard will deputise as captain of back-to-back Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the absence of fellow all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who injured a finger on his left hand during a training session last week.

Pollard was the skipper of Barbados Tridents during the 2017 CPL and the St Lucia Stars (now Zouks) last season.

Quoted in a CPL media release, Pollard said, "I am standing in the shoes of the entertainer, Dwayne Bravo. I have been waiting for a long time to be made a part of this special team and I am happy to finally be here. This year, a couple of new guys like me have been given the opportunity to be a part of this great franchise. We are looking forward to putting in our best and lifting the title once again in 2019."

Venky Mysore, director of TKR, said, “It’s a very unfortunate injury and Dwayne Bravo will be greatly missed.

"However, we are fortunate to have someone of the calibre of Kieron Pollard to take over the reins from Bravo. His leadership abilities are well proven and, like Bravo, (he) will bring a very aggressive style as captain in TKR’s quest for a third championship in a row.”

The 32-year-old Pollard, who was chosen as the TKR's marquee player in the 2019 player draft, will be making his TKR debut on Wednesday when the team begins its title defence against St Kitts/Nevis Patriots at the Queen's Park Oval.