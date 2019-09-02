No arrests yet for Choo Kong’s murder

The body of Actor Raymond Choo Kong, is removed by undertakers from his Green Street, Arima home where he was found dead on Monday July 15, 2019. PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE

HOMICIDE investigators still do not have anyone in custody for the murder of theatre icon Raymond Choo Kong.

Police said they were continuing inquiries into the 69-year-old man's murder but suspected a close relative was behind the killing. They said they had a description of the man but did not have him in custody just yet.

Detectives found footage of the killing recorded on a hidden camera in the living room of his Green Street, Arima home.

Police said the footage shows a man identified as the suspect stabbing Choo Kong several times before moving out of the camera frame.

Choo Kong's body was found by relatives on July 15, slumped on a chair.

An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James confirmed that cause of death was shock caused by massive blood loss due to multiple stab wounds.