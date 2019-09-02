Man found hanging hours after murdering ex-lover

WHEN WE WERE IN LOVE: Harricharan Ramsundar and Neisha Sankar in better times.

THE search for the man who chopped his 29-year-old wife to death ended when police came across his body hanging from a length of rope fastened to the branch of a tree.

Police spent several hours today searching the bushes for Harricharan Ramsundar, 45, after he chopped bank worker Neisha Cyleane Sankar to death at his Phulo Drive, La Brea Trace, Siparia home this morning. His body was found at 4.30 pm by police hanging from a tree to the back of his home.

Police said that a drone, used during the manhunt, played a crucial role in locating the body. At 6.30 am, the couple began arguing at their home. The argument escalated and Ramsundar is said to have grabbed a cutlass which he used to chop Sankar repeatedly across her neck and hands.

As she fell to the floor, Ramsundar grabbed a piece of rope and fled. Sankar was employed at Republic Bank's Siparia branch.

In media release from Republic Bank’s General Manager, Group Marketing and Communications, Michelle Palmer-Keizer, extended condolences to the family. Palmer-Keizer said: “Neisha has been a member of our team for over seven years and we are deeply saddened by her untimely passing. Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies go out to her family, friends and colleagues at this time and we will provide support as needed to her family.”